National Bank Financial Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

