National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

