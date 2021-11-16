Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.01% of Natus Medical worth $35,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.20 million, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.