Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 29180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$103.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

