Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,102. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$103.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

