NEST Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.02 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $3.02 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

