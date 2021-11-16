NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $170,627.69

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $170,627.69 and approximately $258.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 643.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001066 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

