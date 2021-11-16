Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Netflix by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,826,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $680.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.67. The company has a market capitalization of $301.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

