NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Purchases $24,675.90 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $24,675.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, October 1st, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,131. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

