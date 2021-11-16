Neutrino USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.78 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $552.70 million and $17.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 565,084,194 coins and its circulating supply is 565,083,608 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

