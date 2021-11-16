Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.