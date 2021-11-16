Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Nevro worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

