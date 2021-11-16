New BitShares (NBS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.05 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $54.26 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

