New Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

