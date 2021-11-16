New Capital Management LP Invests $1.72 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.