New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,269. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.