New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49.

