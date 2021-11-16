New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.