New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

