New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Down 6.2%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 140,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

