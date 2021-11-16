New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

