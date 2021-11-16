Newman & Schimel LLC Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.21 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.