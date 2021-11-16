Newman & Schimel LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

