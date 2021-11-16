Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newmont were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

