News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

