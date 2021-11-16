News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

