Newton Achieves Market Cap of $8.63 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Newton has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

