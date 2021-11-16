NextDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,356.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $87,356.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00067777 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,198,813,358 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,581,249 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.