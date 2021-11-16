NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Somerset Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 80,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.