NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

