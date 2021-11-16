NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 24,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

