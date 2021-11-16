NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 24,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
About NextSource Materials
