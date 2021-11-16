Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 1.03% of PRA Group worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

