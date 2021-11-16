Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

