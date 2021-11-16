Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $33,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

BNS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,869. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

