Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 4.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.19% of CarMax worth $39,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.