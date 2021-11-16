Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 3,078 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

