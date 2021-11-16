Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 4,522 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.12% of TELUS worth $35,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 11,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

