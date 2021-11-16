Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 8,885 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.