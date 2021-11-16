Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 9,309 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. CAE comprises approximately 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.28% of CAE worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,569. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

