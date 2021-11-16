Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.25. 1,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

