NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.33

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.33 and traded as high as C$26.59. NFI Group shares last traded at C$25.69, with a volume of 153,656 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 513.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

