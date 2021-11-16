NFT Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $92,981.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00219421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010502 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.