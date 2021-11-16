NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDRBF. Berenberg Bank downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

