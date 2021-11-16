Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in October

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

