NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

