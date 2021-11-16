Ninos Sarkis Sells 12,000 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude Inc has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

