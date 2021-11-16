Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NSANY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

