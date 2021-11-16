NKN Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $406.60 million and $42.69 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

