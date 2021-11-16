Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.44. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 121,385 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

