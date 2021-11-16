Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 365.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,694,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,367,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,874,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,991,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

MBTC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nocturne Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

